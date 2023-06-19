Here's What To Know About HGTV's Small Town Potential

HGTV has proven particularly adept in recent years at finding fresh, new talent for its vast roster of home-renovation series. Joining such HGTV newbies such as Galey Alix of "Home in a Heartbeat" and Denese and Mike Butler of the outrageous "Fix My Frakenhouse," the latest personalities being introduced to viewers are Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser, stars of the new series "Small Town Potential."

So what makes this show stand out from all those other HGTV series? According to HGTV's news release announcing the show, Thomasula and Leitheuser are former city dwellers who recently relocated to a quaint town in New York's picturesque Hudson Valley. Utilizing their combined expertise in interior design and construction, the dynamic duo assists families looking to live in the area by helping them first find the right home, and then works with them to craft an ideal design, inspired by the home's surroundings, which they bring to life with a meticulous renovation. "The Hudson Valley is full of unique and beautiful towns nestled along the Hudson River," said Thomasula in the release. "So many people are moving here, because each town has a lot to offer and so much potential."

The show brings viewers to a very specific and oh-so-charming part of the U.S., featuring some truly stunning historic homes, and holds the potential to become the next addiction for HGTV fans. To find out more, keep on reading, because here's what to know about HGTV's "Small Town Potential."