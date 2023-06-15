How The Lives Of Jeopardy! Champions Have Changed Since Achieving Fame

In 2019, James Holzhauer made headlines for his remarkable 32-game "Jeopardy!" winning streak, which earned him $2,462,216 and put him at No. 2 for regular-season winnings behind Ken Jennings. Holzhauer's earnings were already up to a whopping $3,462,216 from the 2020 "Tournament of Champions" before becoming the $500,000 grand prize winner of the "Jeopardy! Masters" in May 2023. Holzhauer also holds the top prize and, amazingly, all 10 spots on the show's Leaderboard of Legends for the highest winnings in a single game.

Holzhauer was interviewed by various media outlets in 2019, and he told Money Magazine he planned to use some of his winnings to travel the world and to help out his family. "I'd like to finally send my old man and his missus to the U.S. Open this summer," he shared with CNBC. He also planned to donate money to children's charities. "Maybe it's being a father, but something about kids in need really resonates with both me and my wife," he said to "Jeopardy!" "So whoever we can help with this money ... we can certainly help other people more than ourselves at this point."

Having never worked a 9-to-5 job, the Las Vegas-based champ still has plenty of business ventures. In 2021, he began writing a sports betting column for The Athletic and he landed a gig as an expert "Chaser" on ABC's "The Chase."