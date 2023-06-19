Dark Honey Hair Is The Perfect Shade If You Can't Decide Between Brunette And Blonde

Finding the perfect hair color for your skin tone, your mood, and your overall aesthetic can be challenging. Getting a vibrant rocker-ish red after a break-up might be your go-to, but when you finally find the one, will it feel a little too bold and daring? Hair color is a tool we use to express ourselves. Of course, you can't judge a person by their hair, but it does allow us to express ourselves uniquely.

One of the hair colors you'll be asking for in 2023 is dark honey. This color is the perfect combination of blonde and brunette. With many people having a base color of blonde or brunette already, this look can look totally natural on most people. Plus, it allows your indecisiveness to win because you don't have to pick one color over the other. This beautiful blend creates a subtle and warm look for those who choose it.