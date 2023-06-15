Kim Kardashian Turns Barbiecore Up A Notch For North West's All-Pink Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is now a decade old. West and her best friend Eva celebrated another year on planet Earth with a joint birthday sleepover. Penelope Disick, West's cousin, started the "Happy Birthday" rendition with a microphone in hand, before their army of friends, all wearing matching Barbiecore-pink PJs, joined in. They sang around a stunning four-tier cake. The silver desert draped in beads looked straight out of a wedding magazine.

The party was fit with everything a girl needs to have the night of her life — food, friends, and killer decorations. Hello Kitty was spotted all over the Beverly Hills Hotel suite. Even mocktails were named after the birthday girls. Eva's Lavender Haze featured lemonade and blueberries, while West's signature drink was a blend of grape soda, pop rocks, and cotton candy.

Kim and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, were among the group of pre-teens sporting Barbie's favorite color. Kim's youngest son, Psalm, also joined the festivities. He broke up the sea of pink, rocking black from head to toe. And with the Kardashian kid's insanely glamorous life, you know the party couldn't just stay inside.