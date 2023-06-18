Dolly Parton 'Cried All Night' When Elvis Didn't Sing This Iconic Song Of Hers

Dolly Parton wrote "I Will Always Love You" in 1974, a song that landed at No. 1 on CMT's 100 Greatest Love Songs. As demonstrated by Whitney Houston's iconic recording of the song for the 1992 film "The Bodyguard," the 10-time Grammy winner was open to sharing her work with other artists. This included Elvis Presley not long after she released the song. Unfortunately, business is business.

Parton was excited to have Presley record a version of "I Will Always Love You." On the "Living and Learning with Reba McEntire" podcast, she stated that she "pictured Elvis singing it." But when Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker, wanted 50% of the publishing rights, Parton walked away from the deal. However, she conveyed to W Magazine that it was a difficult decision. "I wanted to hear Elvis sing it, and it broke my heart — I cried all night. But I had to keep that copyright in my pocket," she explained. "You have to take care of your business! Everybody's going to use you if they can."