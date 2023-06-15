The Complete Evolution Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Star Lola Tung

Since watching "The Summer I Turned Pretty" on Amazon Prime Video, fans may have wondered where they've seen the actress playing Isabel "Belly" Conklin before. As it turns out, the successful series marks Lola Tung's very first professional acting role — ever. The summer that Season 1 premiered, it quickly became the platform's top show. And, seemingly overnight, Tung turned into a star.

When the actress was initially offered the role, she never dreamed of the impact that playing a lovestruck teenager would have on her life. As fans of both the series and the best-selling books would be delighted to know, Tung sees a lot of herself in her character Belly. "She's figuring everything out and finding her own path and coming into her own," Tung explained during an interview with Glamour. "That's something I'm definitely still doing in my life right now and that a lot of people can relate to."

From life as a student to becoming a breakout television star, the young actress has had an incredible evolution over the years.