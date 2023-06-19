Debra Messing Suffered From Extreme Health Issues While Filming Will & Grace

Debra Messing is perhaps better known to fans as Grace Adler. The actor portrayed the character for 11 seasons of "Will & Grace," the uber-popular TV series which became Messing's breakthrough role. The show premiered in 1998, and Messing quickly rose to prominence in the entertainment industry. While the show initially ended in 2006, "Will & Grace" returned in 2017 for a revival before concluding in 2020. That year, Messing went on the "I Weigh" podcast, hosted by actor Jameela Jamil, where she disclosed that in the show's early days, she lost weight to fit into Grace's costumes.

This, unfortunately, came with negative physical consequences for Messing, who explained that she went from a size 8 to a size 2. Messing told Jamil (via I Weigh Community), "My body just could not hold out .. my adrenals crashed. I was exhausted. And it just became clear to me that you know, I couldn't be healthy and a size 2 at the same time." Messing noted that despite being too thin, others often praised her for how good she looked and how being in the public eye further led to a complicated relationship with her body.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).