Kate Middleton's Circle Of Friends Helps Keep The Royal Grounded

Although Kate Middleton is one of the most recognizable figures in the world, she's still very much like the rest of us. The Princess of Wales is a mother of three with plenty of demanding responsibilities, and it seems safe to say that she may sometimes need the company of good friends to get her through tough times or help her relax. Thankfully for her, Kate Middleton appears to have good friends around her to offer her support and comradery. A woman in Kate's position may find it hard to bond with others, but her group of besties seems to keep the future queen grounded, as she's known some of them for many years.

Before the princess ever entered the royal family, she attended Marlborough College, where she met her longtime friend Emilia Jardine-Paterson. The two bonded and Jardine-Paterson was there for Kate when she and Prince William suffered some relationship woes during their courtship. The women have remained close, and Jardine-Paterson reportedly even helped Kate redecorate her homes at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall (via She Knows.) The pair are so tight that Kate made her bestie one of Prince George's godmothers.

Because the pair share a friendship that goes back to before William and Kate were married, their relationship seems to be a very special one that has the capacity to last a lifetime.