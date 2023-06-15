Kate Middleton's Reaction To A Baby's Interruption Proves She's A Chill Mom

Well aware her oldest child will one day take the throne, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has a responsibility other mothers don't have to worry about. Yet, Kate Middleton's unique parenting style blends royal propriety with modern relatability. Though she makes sure her three children mind their manners at all times, she's also an involved mom who encourages an active lifestyle and leaves plenty of time for fun. She and William, Prince of Wales, take advantage of school holidays to pare back their official schedule so they can spend quality time together as a family.

Like her royal in-laws, Kate supports and promotes the causes she believes in most passionately. Aptly enough, her particular interest is in early childhood development, and she works to ensure the well-being of young children throughout Great Britain. She established the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, and in 2023, she launched the "Shaping Us" public awareness campaign (per People). Her foundation is currently working on a project that may help further understanding of how babies experience happiness, and it involves the health professionals in the Riversley Park Children's Health Centre.

On June 15, Kate visited the center to talk with staff and the mothers they serve. A young attendee, apparently unfamiliar with the proper way to behave around a royal family member, made his presence known in a very noticeable way. It didn't faze the princess at all, who immediately went into mom mode.