King Charles And Princess Anne Reaffirm Their Closeness At Buckingham Palace Ceremony
King Charles III and Princess Anne are just 21 months apart in age. Because of their birth order, Charles was pretty much always destined to be king while Anne was born third in line to the throne, but she's now tumbled to 17th in line for the job — here's why Anne is lower in the line of succession than you'd think. It would be a decade later until Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were born, so Anne and Charles spent a lot of time together growing up.
Anne more than held her own with her big brother. She even said once that they "fought like cats and dogs" when they were little, as reported by Express. But as adults and as they began to take on their individual work as members of the royal family, the two seem to have put the fighting behind them, and Charles and Anne now have a close relationship. After all, there are few others in the world who can understand what it's like to be a child of the monarch of the United Kingdom and work in the royal family. That closeness was on display at a Buckingham Palace ceremony a few days before the 2023 Trooping the Colour.
King Charles and Princess Anne presented a new flag to Anne's cavalry regiment
Both King Charles III and Princess Anne were resplendent in their military uniforms for the presentation of the new Sovereign's Standard, via the Royal Household. The Blues and Royals is a regiment in the Household Cavalry, and Princess Anne is their honorary Colonel. In a speech at the event, King Charles said, "As your Colonel-in-Chief, I know that your Colonel, The Princess Royal, joins me in thanking you all for your unlimited commitment and service, as well as your families for their tremendous and unwavering support."
Typically, a new standard is presented every 10 years or so, but with the passing of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles now on the throne, military flags are being replaced with King Charles' insignia, per Daily Mail. The silk standard with its elaborate gold embroidery was consecrated by a chaplain and then presented by King Charles to the regiment. The new standard will be flown in the upcoming Trooping the Colour, the first one for King Charles as monarch.
Both Charles and Anne will be riding on horseback for the event. Anne was last on horseback for the coronation procession as her brother's "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting," a prominent position she was "incredibly honored" to hold, as reported by the Mirror. We love to see the siblings together doing their royal duty!