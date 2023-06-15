King Charles And Princess Anne Reaffirm Their Closeness At Buckingham Palace Ceremony

King Charles III and Princess Anne are just 21 months apart in age. Because of their birth order, Charles was pretty much always destined to be king while Anne was born third in line to the throne, but she's now tumbled to 17th in line for the job — here's why Anne is lower in the line of succession than you'd think. It would be a decade later until Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were born, so Anne and Charles spent a lot of time together growing up.

Anne more than held her own with her big brother. She even said once that they "fought like cats and dogs" when they were little, as reported by Express. But as adults and as they began to take on their individual work as members of the royal family, the two seem to have put the fighting behind them, and Charles and Anne now have a close relationship. After all, there are few others in the world who can understand what it's like to be a child of the monarch of the United Kingdom and work in the royal family. That closeness was on display at a Buckingham Palace ceremony a few days before the 2023 Trooping the Colour.