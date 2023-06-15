Whoopi Goldberg's Grandchildren Are Grown Up And Gorgeous

Whoopi Goldberg is a tremendous talent loved and respected for all she's achieved. Her award collection is so impressive that she's secured Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony trophies. But if you thought she displayed them in a case far away from her grandchildren, you'd be mistaken, as her eldest grandchild, Amara Skye Dean, has fond childhood memories of playing with her grandmother's prized possessions.

"Yes, I could see them all the time," Amara told the New York Post of the awards. "She put them up higher now, so now I can't reach them, but yes, I did get to play with them ... I'd go and find them." That's not her only fun memory from being the grandchild of a superstar, though. Amara also got to visit various sets of films Goldberg was working on — if you're wondering whether there's one that stands out, it was the 1993 film, "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit."

Goldberg is a grandmother to three children, born to her only child, Alex Martin. She became a grandmother at a young age but has been incredibly involved in her grandkids' lives and shares a close bond with them. But who are Amara, Jerzey, and Mason Dean, besides being the grandchildren of a Hollywood legend?