The One Thing Michelle Obama And Melania Trump Agree On When It Comes To Marriage

Michelle Obama and Melania Trump's relationship seems nonexistent. They don't appear to have much in common. Of course, they are in the coveted group of former first ladies — the real right-hand man to the president, but besides both previously holding the title of F.L.O.T.U.S, the ex-lawyer, and ex-model look to be worlds apart. However, what they believe the key to marriage is, shows they are more alike than what meets the eye.

When it comes to her union with Barack Obama, Michelle told NPR's Juana Summers that in a relationship "you have to evolve with it." She noted marriage is not a scale but more of an abacus, sliding back and forth. A takeaway from Melania's marriage to Donald Trump is keeping your individuality despite being a pair. "We have a great relationship," she shared with MSNBC. "I'm my own person. He's his own person. And I think that's very important. I don't want to change him. He doesn't want to change me."

Yet the secret key that Michelle and Melania implement in their matrimonies centers around the most intimate room in one's house — the bathroom.