Y&R's Phyllis Summers Brought Chaos On Herself (And We Don't Feel One Bit Of Sympathy)

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has always been one of the more devious characters on "The Young and the Restless." She loves a good revenge plot, and typically Phyllis doesn't stop until she gets what she wants. However, her vendetta against Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) has not only run its course but it's left Phyllis' life in shambles. She's given everything to this pointless feud that's gone nowhere.

Phyllis spent the last year crying and whining about Diane being the number one cause of the problems in her life, but she needs to be more introspective. Phyllis' hardships stem from her inability to get out of her own way. She became fixated on driving Diane out of town once she returned, even teaming up with her former rivals, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), to do so. Nikki and Ashley had limits to how far they were willing to go in their quest, but Phyllis deviated from the pact, contacting felon Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).

Everyone was aware Jeremy was a dangerous and violent criminal, but Phyllis overlooked this inconvenient truth because destroying Diane took precedence over everything. Phyllis gradually became more emotionally volatile as her loved ones pulled further away. She blamed Diane, but in reality, Phyllis imploded her life simply because of Diane's existence in her orbit. Phyllis and Diane never got along, but what is Diane currently doing wrong? She ruined her life for nothing because Diane hasn't slipped up.