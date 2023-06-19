How Hillary Clinton's Friends Helped Her Through Bill Clinton's Affair With Monica Lewinsky

In a CNN interview with Pamela Brown, Hillary Clinton revealed how getting over her husband's public affair was an enduring process. She admitted, "It was really hard. It was painful. And I was so supported by my friends. My friends just rallied around," (via Politico). Her community of loved ones was vital. Bill Clinton's affair was national news that led to his impeachment, but it was a personal nightmare for the former first lady.

Her friends distracted her with activities to overcome the scandal. Hillary revealed they would, "try to make me laugh, they would recommend books to read, we'd go for long walks, we'd hang out, you know eat bad food. Just the kinds of things you do with your friends." On top of working on her marriage, Hillary still had a job to do as the first lady. Her governmental duties didn't sleep and mental health days weren't a thing back then.

"It was something that you just had to get up every day and try to deal with while still carrying on a public set of responsibilities," she said. "So it was very, very challenging." Hillary stayed with Bill despite the very valid excuse to cut her losses and leave. It understandably left many of us wondering why the presidential candidate chose to stay.