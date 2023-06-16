What Olaplex No. 3 Can Do For Bleach-Damaged Hair

Olaplex No. 3 is a pre-treatment for damaged hair. Therefore, you should use it before your normal washing and conditioning routine. But you don't want to skip the pre-wash when it comes to using No. 3 either. Colour Director of Seanhanna Salons, Lloyde Court, clarified to Cosmopolitan that, "Before pre-treating your hair with anything, it's important to ensure the hair is free from intense product build-up. If there is too much dry shampoo, styling, or care products, the cuticle can already be too filled for any treatments to penetrate the hair properly and will cause the treatment to not be as effective."

Pre-washing might add a bit of time to your routine, but you should think of it as more self-care. In addition to starting with clean hair, make sure you don't try to overuse Olaplex No. 3, regardless of how tempting it might be. The product recommends once a week for light or moderate damage and three times a week for excessively damaged hair. After leaving it on for at least 10 minutes, wash and condition your hair as normal. This at-home treatment is also effective for all hair types, from curly to fine.

When it comes to bleach-damaged hair, Olaplex might not be a miracle system, but it gets pretty close. As one Amazon reviewer tantalizingly put it, "I could feel the softness as I was rinsing it out. I had soft and touchable locks with less brassy, cooler tones throughout."