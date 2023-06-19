'Everything Showers' Are Trending, But Are There Drawbacks?

There is nothing quite like taking a long hot shower after an eventful day. It's not only relaxing but also refreshing and rejuvenating. The solitude that comes from a peaceful rinse is often the self-care you need in your life. However, if you want to make the most out of your shower time and stay on that productivity train, there will likely be many personal care tasks to check off your list as well.

The idea of an "everything shower" basically encapsulates the best of your skincare, haircare, and body care routines. Attempting to accomplish all of these things in one shower is the height of multitasking but it can feel extremely rewarding afterward. According to Mind Body Green, prioritizing an "everything shower" is a great way to ensure you are meeting your own needs.

In the midst of a busy life, it can be easy to push your self-care routines to the side, but checking them all off your list in one shower can provide the best of both worlds. However, all good things come at a cost and not everyone is singing the praises of this shower routine. In fact, some are even opting for the nothing shower — a chill alternative to the viral everything shower.