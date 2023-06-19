Priyanka Chopra Is Unbothered By Husband Nick Jonas' Star-Studded Dating History

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' romance dates back to 2016, when Jonas bravely slid into the actress' DMs. The duo attended the Met Gala together the following year as Ralph Lauren's guests, and clearly, sparks flew. Since then, they've had a gorgeous multi-day wedding in India and become parents to their adorable daughter, Malti Marie. Not to mention, Chopra Jonas starred in the Jonas Brothers' 2019 music video for "Sucker," and Jonas is set to make a witty appearance in his wife's upcoming movie, "Love Again."

All things considered, it's pretty hard to top their iconic love story. However, Jonas did also date several famous women before he found the one — and some of them even (supposedly) wrote songs about him, and vice versa. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson, and Olivia Culpo are all included on the list of women that the "Jealous" singer was linked to at some point before he and Chopra Jonas tied the knot. Nevertheless, the actress isn't too concerned about any of Jonas' relationships or dalliances before their marriage. As far as Chopra Jonas is concerned, the future is what matters, not the past.