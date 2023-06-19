Why A Shopping Spree From Gayle King Touched Oprah Winfrey In An Unexpected Way

Billionaire, television host, producer, and author Oprah Winfrey is known for her giving nature. On her beloved talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which ran from 1986 to 2011, audience members regularly received gifts— perhaps one of the most notable giveaways occurred in 2004 when everybody in the audience got a car.

Winfrey's giving didn't stop once the cameras turned off either. In 2007 and 2008, she was named the most generous celebrity by The Giving Back Fund after raising and donating millions to causes that advocate for women and children, centering on education and healthcare. More recently, she gave grants through the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation to organizations helping underserved communities during the pandemic.

Journalist, author, and Winfrey's best friend for life, Gayle King, has been by the former talk show host's side for decades, witnessing numerous giveaways and donations. During a vacation that Winfrey took King and some of their other friends on, King decided to surprise her best friend and give back to her for once.