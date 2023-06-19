A Closer Look At Naomi Biden's White House Wedding Dress

When your wedding is one of the very few to be held at the White House, you know that the public eye will be hyper-focused on every last detail. Such was the case for Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden. She and her husband, Peter Neal, were married on the South lawn of the historic location (a first for the White House) in November 2022. The pair was 19th in an exclusive list of couples offered the venue, joining the likes of President Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom; and Alice Roosevelt, daughter of President Theodore Roosevelt, and her husband, Nicholas Longworth. Naomi Biden took more than Neal's last name that day; she also took the honor of being the first granddaughter of a president to have a White House wedding and the first ceremony on the South Lawn.

With so much prestige, the Biden granddaughter likely felt pressured when picking her wedding gown. Choosing a dress can be difficult for any bride, not to mention the first-ever granddaughter of a president getting married on the South Lawn of the White House. But she pulled it off with class and sophistication, choosing an ensemble very fitting of "American royalty."