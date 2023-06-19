Mike Tyson Reportedly Partied At Tucker Carlson's House Before His Fox Interview (And It Got Crazy)

In December 2022, Tucker Carlson had the pleasure of interviewing Mike Tyson for his then-Fox Nation talk show, "Tucker Carlson Today." Tyson is not a typical guest for the political commentator, but Carlson seemed to recognize that the ex-champ's life was worth digging into. "Mike Tyson has spent almost 40 years at the very pinnacle of American society, then at the very bottom — he went to prison at one point, he's seen everything," Carlson shared in the interview's intro.

Maybe that is why Carlson had a grandiose time with the former boxing legend before cameras rolled for their talk. Tyson reportedly stayed at the former Fox News host's home and thoroughly enjoyed himself, leaving sobriety at the door. It must have been an unexpected change of pace for the host, who doesn't drink and blamed violence in America on young men "high on government endorsed weed," (via Rolling Stone). However, it seems the Carlson the political provocateur and Carlson the personal host are very different.