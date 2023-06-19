How Hillary Clinton Handled Losing The 2016 Election

Former First Lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in 2017 that she felt like she let everyone down after losing the previous year's presidential election. She had been so set on victory that she hadn't even drafted a concession speech just in case she lost. So when the votes rolled in, showing that she was not the winning candidate, disappointment crept in. "I just kind of went in the bedroom, laid down on the bed, and just thought, 'Okay, I just have to wait this out,'" she said on CBS News Sunday. "But then, midnight, I decided, 'Well, it looks like it's not going to work.'"

Up until election night 2016, the polls suggested that Clinton would win. She was confident that she would go down in the history books as the first woman president of the United States and had worked tirelessly for that accomplishment. But then, it didn't happen. Coping with the loss took time.