What Happened To Love & Pebble After Shark Tank?

The Love & Pebble owners came into the tank willing to give up 10% of their business for a $150,000 investment. With almost a million dollars in sales garnered in less than a year, the Sharks would be getting a good deal. Paul Tran and Lynda Truong's product, Beauty Pop, was right on trend. Clean-girl beauty was viral on TikTok, and so was their product.

The freezable mask popsicles are made from all-natural ingredients: bananas, aloe vera, papaya, and turmeric. You can even eat it, although Mark Cuban didn't enjoy the flavor — though that's why it is sold in the cosmetic aisle and not the produce section.

Despite the product being a hit on TikTok, it wasn't so popular in the tank. One by one, the Sharks went out. Tran and Troung left the "Shark Tank" carpet hand in hand, ending with a teary confessional. "I ​​keep working and keep working and I know one day we're gonna succeed," Tran said. "We've already started seeing [it] this year and you know we've seen this growth and we're just going to keep going." And it's a good thing they did.