The Complete Evolution Of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

There are few models who have made as big an impact on the fashion industry as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. One of the most beautiful supermodels in the world, the Brit quickly rose to fame after getting her start as a teenager. After appearing on magazine covers and landing major brand campaigns, she soon transitioned into acting, starring in films like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Transformers: Dark of the Moon."

These days, Huntington-Whiteley's career is still going strong. With the launch of her own beauty line, Rose Inc, she's quickly becoming one of the most influential people in the beauty industry. And Huntington-Whiteley isn't just a successful career woman — she's also built a family with actor Jason Statham. As of 2023, the pair have two children together.

Is there anything this star can't do? Let's take a look back at the complete evolution of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, from growing up in the English countryside to international fame.