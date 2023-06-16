2 Qualities That Can Make Or Break The Effectiveness Of Your Eczema Cream

Although there are different types of eczema out there, they all have one thing in common, and that's that they make your skin feel itchy, inflamed, and generally intolerable. Though there are medications and other treatments that could help, to treat dry or dehydrated skin you'll need a cream that's suited to your specific skin type.

With all the different creams out there, you may be finding it difficult to pick the right one. Phrases like "non-greasy" can sound tempting, but they could also mean that the product isn't thick enough to work on your eczema. The same goes for creams that feature very heavy formulations. While you may think you need a super thick cream to really calm your eczema, some creams are so dense that they don't sink into the skin easily and could actually cause congestion.

Fortunately, we've got the two qualities you should look for the next time you're shopping for a cream to soothe your eczema, as well as a few of the creams that fit these qualities.