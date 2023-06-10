Identifying Different Types Of Eczema And How To Treat Them

With the skin being the largest human organ, it's no wonder that skin conditions are one of the most common health problems Americans deal with. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA), one in every four Americans has some sort of skin condition.

Acne is by far the most common, but dermatitis and eczema follow closely. While dermatitis is a term that refers to the inflammation of the skin and is different from eczema, the two are intertwined. As a result of their often severe symptoms, topic and contact dermatitis are considered types of eczema. The National Eczema Association reports that one in every 10 Americans has some sort of eczema condition, with most of this number being children.

Most types of eczema are chronic skin conditions for which the cause is often unclear, which severely limits treatment. Usually, the affected individual can only take steps to relieve uncomfortable symptoms (such as dry and itchy skin), without being able to fully cure the condition. The most important part of dealing with eczema is recognizing that you might have it — and, of course, visiting the doctor's office for the best treatment plan.