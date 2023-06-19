Chris Christie Has Never Been Shy About Dealing With Marital Problems

Chris Christie and Mary Pat Christie's relationship started when they met at the University of Delaware. She was a first-year student, the former Garden State governor was a sophomore, and emotions were running high. "I just thought he was funny and interesting," Mary told ABC. "He had great stories. He still has great stories. And he was cute."

The future husband and wife initially connected through politics. While Mary had no interest in the topic at first, she joined the student government at Chris' insistence. During Chris' senior year of university, he ran for president and won. The following year, Mary followed in his footsteps. It was clear that politics had become a central focus of her life. Of course, she had no idea at that time that she'd one day become the real First Lady of New Jersey.

Decades later, the Christies are still by one another's side personally and politically as Chris hopes to secure the highest office in the land. In fact, Mary is the motivation for Chris Christie's 2024 presidential run. However, Chris and Mary's relationship has not always been smooth sailing. While the high-powered couple has managed to hit a stride in their partnership in recent years, Chris previously revealed that the relationship got bad enough at one point that they decided to undergo marriage counseling.