Chris Christie Credits Wife Mary Pat As His Motivation To Join 2024 Presidential Race

The 2024 presidential race is off to a rapid start with a full roster of Democratic and Republican candidates entering the fray. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared at a CNN-hosted town hall on June 12, 2023, after announcing his presidential campaign earlier in the month. And, after years in politics, he drew inspiration from his life partner for this current run.

Christie was drawn to politics since the age of 14, and dove into student government in high school. His professional background includes two terms as New Jersey's governor from 2010 to 2018, according to the National Governors Association. Prior to his gubernatorial duties, Christie graduated from the University of Delaware and then attended Seton Hall University School of Law. He was also elected a freeholder in Morris County and later named U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey in 2002.

With his political experience, it made sense to the former governor to run for the highest office in America. However, just a few years ago, Christie lost a bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election. As civic duty and elections can take a toll on any politician and his family, how did his family receive the news that he wanted to run once again?