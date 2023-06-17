King Charles Looks Eerily Like Prince Philip In First-Ever Trooping The Colour Horseback Ride

Did you think you saw a ghost at the Trooping the Colour parade? If so, then you weren't alone — but this image wasn't a result of paranormal activity; it was actually thanks to a noteworthy family resemblance. King Charles III's first Trooping The Colour was certainly a historic moment for the royal family. Interestingly, though, it was easy to be reminded of the family members who came before Charles as we watched him on horseback during the parade.

As is true with many royal traditions, the traditional garb worn at Trooping the Colour certainly added to the spectacle of the parade. Beyond honoring tradition and supplementing the event's plentiful pomp and circumstance, the attire also acted to highlight the importance of succession to the monarchy. How did the uniform manage to do this? Well, it made the family resemblance unusually clear to all onlookers. And, in doing so, it reminded us just how important this event is, especially as it falls just one month after King Charles' historic coronation.