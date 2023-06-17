Kate Middleton Shines In Green 2023 Trooping The Colour Look (And There's Good Reason For It)

Green is often associated with growth and renewal. It seems no mistake, then, that Kate Middleton (now Catherine, Princess of Wales) chose to dress in stunning shades of this revitalizing color for the royal family's first Trooping the Colour since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her hat was made by Philip Treacy, an Irish couture milliner based in London, and her dress was made by Andrew Gn, a Singapore designer trained in London and currently based in Paris, as reported by Richard Palmer of the Daily Express.

Arriving in a horse-drawn carriage, Catherine sat beside Queen Camilla, who was appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards in December 2022 and paid homage to this British infantry regiment by opting for a red silk coat dress inspired by their scarlet uniforms. Side-by-side, dressed in shades of ruby and emerald, the two royals evoked the timeless joy of Christmas during this annual summer event.

There's another reason, though, that Catherine might have chosen green for this auspicious occasion that celebrates the birthday of King Charles III and also serves as a military inspection. Her attire may also relate to her position.