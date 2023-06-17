The Real Meaning Behind The Royal Children's 2023 Trooping The Colour Outfits
Through the years, the British Royal Family has become synonymous with style. Ever so regal and chic, the royals have continued to live up to fashion expectations. This year's Trooping the Colour was no different, with senior members Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Camila pulling out all the stops. Seemingly shying away from her love for more neutral-toned and pastel colors, Kate Middleton donned a bright green coat dress accessorized with a matching hat. With the green perfectly complementing her skin tone, it's no surprise that the Princess of Wales has been named one of the best-dressed royals at this year's Trooping the Colour.
Similarly, as reported by the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla stunned in a red ensemble reminiscent of her new role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards — a role she has held since December 2022 when brother-in-law Prince Andrew was stripped of the title. With a little black hat to complete the look, there was no denying that the queen was indeed making a fashion statement.
However, Kate and Camilla were not the only ones who shined brightly at the 2023 Trooping the Colour, as the Cambridge kids stunned in coordinating ensembles.
The Cambridge children paid homage to their parents
In what serves as King Charles' first official birthday parade since his ascension, Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — once again stole the show. During their ride from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade, the three were seen waving at royal fans and well-wishers. Unsurprisingly, the little Cambridges looked lovely in their coordinated outfits featuring a prominent color — red. While Charlotte donned a white and red dress, George and Louis matched in navy jackets and red ties.
Between the royal kids favoring red and white and their mom choosing to wear a green outfit, the Cambridges are believed to have paid homage to William and Kate's new titles as Prince and Princess of Wales. According to the BBC, the Welsh flag is made up of three colors: red, green, and white.
Of course, this year's parade is not the first time members of the royal family have chosen to make fashion statements with their coordinated ensembles. At the 2022 Trooping the Colour, the Cambridge children, alongside many other members of the family, coordinated in blue outfits — a move behavioral color psychologist Karen Haller told My London signified togetherness. "Wearing the same hue when the Cambridges are showing they are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit," she said.