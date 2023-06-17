All The Best Dressed Royals At King Charles' 2023 Trooping The Colour Parade
Every year, Trooping the Colour gives the British royals a chance to pull out all the style stops — but in 2023, who came out tops?
As noted by the official royal website, the Trooping the Colour parade is the annual birthday celebration for the sitting monarch. It's a tradition that stretches back more than two centuries. In addition to the parade itself, it's often known best as the occasion when royals appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at fans and enjoy the RAF flyover. Well, that and the fashion. Each year, royal watchers of the fashion appreciation variety look forward to seeing what everyone is wearing.
Last year was an especially momentous occasion, with the event taking place amid Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebration. However, this year is an exciting one, too. After all, this will be the first new monarch to enjoy the parade in their honor since the 1950s. Our question remains, though: just what did everyone wear — and who made the best dressed list?
Kate Middleton's look was symbolic of a new era
It's long been said that Kate Middleton is a master of matching her outfits to the occasion, so it only makes sense that for her first Trooping the Colour as the Princess of Wales, she made a statement.
Since her very first appearance at the event in 2011, the duchess has typically gone for lighter, pastel colors. This year, though, she came out in a chic, bright green coat dress, complete with a matching hat.
We're living for the color, in particular. After all, on top of being named one of the official colors for spring/summer 2023 by Pantone, earlier this year, Kate became the Colonel of the Irish Guards. Talk about dressing with intention!
Princess Charlotte's white and red dress was both classic and cute
Unfortunately, for anyone hoping to see another mother-daughter matching moment for Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte, the third in line wasn't in a green frock.
Even so, her sweet red-and-white dress, complete with a cape detail and red bow was just as sweet. And there was one consolation to the not-so-mummy-and-me vibe: Princess Charlotte's look was carefully coordinated with her brothers': both Prince George and Prince Louis were clad in black, white, and red.
As if being royal wasn't enough, it's clear style runs in this family's DNA!
The Duchess of Edinburgh was a vision in cream
Kate Middleton isn't the only royal lady with a new title. This year, the former Countess of Wessex made her Trooping the Colour debut as Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh — and she did so in a chic, cream dress.
Naturally, the aforementioned dress came with a matching fascinator in tow. After all, what's a royal lewk without a major headpiece moment? Said fascinator featured a massive rosette, and we're here for it.
Regal, while super on-trend? This look definitely gets our vote.
Queen Camilla's look was packed with meaning
Although Queen Camilla's outfit choices aren't typically as spoken about as those of her stepdaughter-in-law's, we couldn't help but shoutout her Trooping the Colour outfit, which was packed with meaning.
As was pointed out in Sky News' live coverage of the event, the queen, now also the Colonel of Grenadier Guards, donned a look inspired by her newest rank. That saw the consort in a red, miltary-style coat dress and black, bearskin-inspired Philip Treacy hat, which made the references clear.
Perhaps the new queen is taking style notes from the Princess of Wales with her overt cues. Either way, it's a switch up we love to see.