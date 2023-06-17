All The Best Dressed Royals At King Charles' 2023 Trooping The Colour Parade

Every year, Trooping the Colour gives the British royals a chance to pull out all the style stops — but in 2023, who came out tops?

As noted by the official royal website, the Trooping the Colour parade is the annual birthday celebration for the sitting monarch. It's a tradition that stretches back more than two centuries. In addition to the parade itself, it's often known best as the occasion when royals appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at fans and enjoy the RAF flyover. Well, that and the fashion. Each year, royal watchers of the fashion appreciation variety look forward to seeing what everyone is wearing.

Last year was an especially momentous occasion, with the event taking place amid Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebration. However, this year is an exciting one, too. After all, this will be the first new monarch to enjoy the parade in their honor since the 1950s. Our question remains, though: just what did everyone wear — and who made the best dressed list?