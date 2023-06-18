Two Brutal Words Spotify Exec Used To Describe Meghan And Harry Amid Podcast Drama
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family, the pair were on their own to earn a living. Shortly after they moved to the United States, the couple seemingly struck gold with Netflix, with the streaming giant offering them a "megawatt deal," per The New York Times. Not too long after, CBS News reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also inked a deal with Spotify. "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are," the couple said in a statement after the news was made public.
In the time since, Harry and Meghan have followed through on a handful of projects for the two companies. For Spotify, Meghan had her very own podcast, releasing the first episode of "Archetypes" in August. The purpose of Meghan's podcast was to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." After a 13-episode first season, however, Spotify will no longer be working with the duke and duchess. "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," read a joint statement (via NBC News), and a Spotify executive has now spoken out.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed as 'grifters'
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways with Spotify, Bill Simmons, Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at Spotify, had some choice words for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "The f***ing grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them," he said on his own podcast, according to the Daily Mail. "I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories," he added. As for why things ended between Harry, Meghan, and Spotify, sources told Variety that the audio streaming service expected more from the couple given their $20 million deal, but the couple apparently has other plans. The outlet reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to diversify.
Their deal with Netflix seems to be holding up just fine, however. Their documentary, "Harry & Meghan," premiered on December 8 and provided an inside look at Harry and Meghan's life from their own perspectives. According to CBS News, the premiere of the documentary became the most watched on the platform... ever. Nevertheless, royal expert Angela Levin tells The Sun that Harry and Meghan's worth "isn't as high as it once was," while expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet that the Spotify deal "could be considered a failure." Will Harry and Meghan rebound? Only time will tell.