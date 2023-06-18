Two Brutal Words Spotify Exec Used To Describe Meghan And Harry Amid Podcast Drama

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family, the pair were on their own to earn a living. Shortly after they moved to the United States, the couple seemingly struck gold with Netflix, with the streaming giant offering them a "megawatt deal," per The New York Times. Not too long after, CBS News reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also inked a deal with Spotify. "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are," the couple said in a statement after the news was made public.

In the time since, Harry and Meghan have followed through on a handful of projects for the two companies. For Spotify, Meghan had her very own podcast, releasing the first episode of "Archetypes" in August. The purpose of Meghan's podcast was to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." After a 13-episode first season, however, Spotify will no longer be working with the duke and duchess. "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," read a joint statement (via NBC News), and a Spotify executive has now spoken out.