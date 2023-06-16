Meghan Markle Splits With Spotify After One Podcast Season (Reportedly Without Her Paycheck)

You'll have to find another way to click and hear Meghan Markle's voice through your Spotify account — the Duchess of Sussex has split with the audio streaming giant. In December 2020, Archewell Audio, the production company started by Markle and Prince Harry, announced they had signed a multi-year deal with Spotify to produce and air exclusive podcasts. The deal was reportedly worth $20 million.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," the royal duo commented about the agreement. In August 2022, Markle debuted her "Archetypes" podcast, where she interviewed and had conversations with various personalities about women and the labels they are given.

A release from both parties this week, as reported by CNN, stated, "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together." Behind the scenes, there is talk Archewell Audio won't receive the full pay-out amount originally agreed upon, as they only produced one season of Markle's "Archetypes" podcast, when they were supposed to have generated multiple projects.