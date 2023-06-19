Hallmark Stars Who Are Proud Members Of The LGBTQIA Community

The Hallmark channel boasts of its original, family-oriented movies and shows which celebrate love from all walks of life, including queer people. There are quite a number of Hallmark stars that are proud members of the LGBTQIA community, some of whom you definitely know.

You may know Jonathan Bennett as the man-candy and bone of contention from "Mean Girls," and from various Hallmark movies such as "Wedding Of A Lifetime" and "Christmas House." What you might not know is that Bennett is openly gay and even starred in the first queer-led Hallmark movie, "The Holiday Sitter." However, it wasn't always this easy for him as a gay actor in Hollywood. The "Love at First Glance" star told Out that at the beginning of his career, he'd been told to keep his sexuality a secret.

Now, however, he has the freedom to express himself. "Hallmark Channel has created a safe space for me as a queer filmmaker to tell stories, and there's no better place than that when you are a queer artist in the industry telling stories." Bennett affirmed his interest in forging content that everyone can relate to and carry with them. "To be a part of this movement that is making sure that the people watching these amazing Christmas movies feel like they're represented on-screen . . . is so important."