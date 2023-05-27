What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark's Jake Foy

Jake Foy is not your ordinary Hallmark star. The actor portrays Tuff McMurray, an openly gay man in "Ride." The drama series premiered in March 2023 and is set on a Colorado ranch owned by the McMurray family. The McMurrays also happen to be rodeo competitors, an aspect that is heavily explored in the show.

Speaking to Digital Journal, Foy discussed what drew him to "Ride" and Tuff in the first place. "What is exciting for me is that this is a character that brings some new representation to Western stories. His character is not rooted in victimhood at all," he explained. "Tuff is bravely himself, courageous and loyal, and those are traits that I value as an individual, and it is nice to bring to life another queer character who puts family, love, and loyalty first."

The show made headlines during its first season when it featured a kissing scene between Tuff and his love interest, Julian. While Hallmark has previously come under fire for not being inclusive enough, the network has also taken the initiative to create more LGBTQ+-centered content. Foy told EDGE Media Network that he's honored to portray an LGBTQ+ character that is multidimensional. Like Tuff, Foy is openly gay. He's also more than just an on-screen actor.