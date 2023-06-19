Why Child Star Frankie Muniz Made The Move To Racecar Driving

In the first season of "Malcolm in the Middle," Frankie Muniz's titular character skips school to go to the racetrack — proof that life really does imitate art as Muniz continues to forge a new path as a racecar driver in his adult years. From 2000 to 2006, the world might have known Muniz as the mischievous narrator of the classic Y2K sitcom, but these days, he'd much rather be behind the wheel than on the screen.

After the final "Malcolm" episode aired in May 2006, Muniz continued to act in various television series and movies. However, he wasted no time in starting his pursuit of another passion: racing. Though the multi-talented actor took another brief detour as a drummer for a rock band, Muniz kept his eyes set on the finish line.

From pace car driver to bonafide racer, Muniz has been steadily climbing the ranks toward becoming a NASCAR driver — kind of like the stock car racers Malcolm played hooky to watch all those years ago. So, why did Muniz end up switching lanes?