What We Know About Anna Nicole Smith's Secret Relationship With Missy Byrum

Anna Nicole Smith, born Vickie Lynn Hogan, was an American model and actress, known mostly for her infamous marriage to the late billionaire J. Howard Marshall II. Smith was previously married to Billy Wayne Smith, who is also the father of her first child, Daniel Wayne Smith. While most of her tie-ups were quite known to the public, it seems like Smith was able to keep some of her relationships a secret, especially the one with her friend, Missy Byrum.

The two apparently met when Smith was working in a strip club in the 1980s, as Byrum shared in Netflix's documentary about Smith's life, titled "Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me." They started off as coworkers who would become best friends, People reports. Even though Smith was already notoriously involved with J. Howard Marshall, the late Houston billionaire, Byrum and Smith began their secret relationship in the early 1990s, Byrum says.

"Everyone fell in love with her. I did too," Byrum noted nostalgically, adding that the pair had gotten closer over time as Byrum often took care of Smith's son, Daniel, when she was away. "We'd now been through some bad relationships, both of us, with men. We decided that we just didn't need men. We were gonna raise Daniel together," Byrum said in the Netflix documentary.