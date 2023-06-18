Why Real Housewives' Shannon Beador Isn't Friends With Tamra Judge Anymore

When it comes to reality television, a lot of it can feel fake or scripted, especially on series where the cast members are not organically friends. But when tuning into "The Real Housewives of Orange County," you can count on the fact that not only are the women actually real-life friends. They are also open and honest with viewers about their love, or disdain, for one another as well. A "Housewives" friendship that fans held close to their hearts was between Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, who, along with Vicki Gunvalson, called themselves the "tres amigas." Throughout each season, we saw the group get closer, being there for each other through divorce, baptisms, and even enemas (yes, you read that right).

Beador and Judge specifically held quite a close bond. The pair weathered many storms, like drunken fights on the show, but always seemed to come out on top. In fact, at one point in their friendship, they admitted to speaking on the phone multiple times a day. However, things seemed to take a turn when Judge exited "The Real Housewives" in 2020 and suddenly, the dynamic duo was no more. Now, as Judge makes a triumphant return to the series, fans are reeling at the fact that Beador and Judge have not rekindled their friendship. Here's why they still aren't friends.