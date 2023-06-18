Kate Moss Explained Why You Won't Be Seeing Her On Social Media

When you're a supermodel who defined the rebellious, heroin chic fashion era of the '90s, you're probably expected to break the internet as soon as you enter it. However, Kate Moss decided to go the other way and steered clear of social media. Despite fronting luxury campaigns and walking in some of the greatest fashion seasons of all time, Moss is still a notoriously private celebrity.

In the digital age where models, style setters, and fashion influencers are actively sharing details of their ventures online, Moss refused to follow along and adhere to these new rules. She told The Sydney Morning Herald, "The whole modelling scene is completely different to when I first started out. Everything now is so instant with digital photography and there's no mystique. I don't have any personal accounts on social media, I'm just not into posting about personal stuff online."

However, this does not mean she's not on social media. Discovered in 1988, the supermodel accidentally found fame. Moss was just trying to catch a flight at the JFK airport when Storm model agency founder Sarah Doukas approached her. Since then, she has spent most of her life in the entertainment industry, and she admitted that she wanted to keep up with what's hot and trending through social media. She spilled to Hello! Magazine that she has set up a dummy account that she uses for "spying."