Prince William Uses School Runs To Teach His Kids About Serious Social Issues (& He's Not Stopping There)

William, Prince of Wales, carries the weighty responsibility not only of preparing to rule as King of England, but also of preparing the next generation to do the same. As father to the "heir and spares," he must teach them about everything from proper royal manners to the importance of living a life of service. The prince and Catherine, Princess of Wales, set the foundation by spending quality time with Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. William and Kate reportedly put a pause on their royal tours when the children are at school, giving them ample opportunity to bond and show them what it means to be a member of the palace.

In fact, William recently revealed that taking his sons and daughter to school has been a valuable way to help them understand that not everyone in the world is as privileged as they are. Though they currently attend a private academy near Windsor, they previously studied at a school in south London, and the commute offered a teaching opportunity. "On the school run we talk about what we see," the prince told The Sunday Times. "When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets and we'd talk about it. [...] They [will] grow up knowing that actually, do you know what, some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives."