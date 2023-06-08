William And Kate Reportedly Put Pause On Royal Tours For One Important Reason

One of the traditional tasks undertaken by members of the British royal family is tours of the U.K. and of the Commonwealth. The elaborate tours often take months of planning, and one wrong move can result in public embarrassment, like the time on a trip to the Solomon Islands when Kate Middleton wore the wrong dress and it garnered a complaint from an entire country. The longest royal tour was undertaken by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. From November 1953 to May 1954, they traveled 44,000 miles and visited the West Indies, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In 1977, she went on another epic trip, visiting 14 Commonwealth countries.

And while the queen's children would later accompany her on some of her trips and then start making royal tours of their own when they were older, for the 1950s trip, Queen Elizabeth left her young kids — Charles and Anne — at home. This is something that William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales seem to want to avoid. And instead of taking their kids with them on trips, they're reportedly going to be cutting down on long international royal tours to be able to stay close to them (via Express).