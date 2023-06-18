The Cobra Haircut: How To Get The Look

Hair is one of the most important facets of beauty, and that's a fact that can never be overemphasized. The surest way to make sure you look your best is by choosing a hairstyle for your face shape and length. With so many cuts to choose from, you have to be extra careful and picky, because while your hair will grow back eventually, it's going to take its sweet time getting there.

The newest hairstyle on the street is the cobra haircut and already this trend is making waves — literally. The layered locks that make up this style can be likened to waves crashing down on the beach. One of the reasons why this style is growing in popularity is because with the way it's cut. It can be tailored to frame just about any type of face. So, if you're thinking about switching up your hair, this is a great place to start.