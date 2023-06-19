Soap Icon Susan Lucci To Receive Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Actor and soap opera legend Susan Lucci has been named a recipient of this year's Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, alongside talk show host Maury Povich. The news came on Friday when National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) president and CEO Adam Sharp released an official statement. "We are thrilled to be recognizing two icons with Lifetime Achievement honors, Susan Lucci and Maury Povich," Sharp said in the announcement, per Variety.

He continued, "Both of them have had astonishing success and deep impact in the world of daytime television, Susan in drama series and Maury in talk, and have left their indelible marks on the industry." In response to the exciting news, Lucci enthused, "I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy. Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way."

The soap icon also pointed out, This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television." While the Lifetime Achievement Award winners have already been named, they have yet to formally receive the honor in front of an audience. Last week, the Emmys and NATAS declared that the ongoing writers strike had postponed the 2023 Daytime Emmys show, which was originally scheduled to air on June 16, until further notice.