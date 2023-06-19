Rose Hanbury Public Appearances That Had Heads Turning

Rose Hanbury: If you're even remotely interested in the comings and goings of the royal family, this name likely makes you raise your eyebrows ever so slightly whenever you hear it. Royal watchers know all about how the press speculated that Prince William was having an affair with longtime friend Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, behind Princess Catherine's back. Had it not been for Buckingham Palace threatening legal action against any British newspaper that dared fuel the rumors, they'd probably still be making headlines.

It all started with a wildly speculative article published by The Sun (which appears to have been deleted in the meantime; the palace's legal threats seemed to work). The tabloid alleged that Catherine and Rose's friendship was on the rocks, despite Rose formerly being one of Catherine's closest friends. Apparently, none of the newspaper's sources could confirm why exactly the two had a falling out, but the story quickly blew up when British reporter Giles Coren posted a shocking tweet that read, "Everyone knows about the affair, darling." It sent royal watchers and tabloids into a stupor, but once the palace threatened legal action, Coren's tweet was deleted, and the tabloids went quiet. Almost too quiet.

Royal reporter Richard Kay even wrote a piece for the Daily Mail in which he dismissed the rumors, calling them "nothing more than scuttlebutt." Still, whenever Rose appears alongside the royals, her presence sets tongues wagging. Here are a couple of times her appearance made heads turn.