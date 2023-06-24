Did Donald Trump Want To Date Princess Diana After Her Divorce?

Princess Diana married King Charles III — who was then still a prince at the time — in 1981. Over the ensuing years, Diana became one of the most influential people in the world, from her fashion choices to the causes she supported. Of course, the Princess of Wales was also very beautiful and she often graced magazine covers for outlets all over the globe. There was, however, trouble in Diana's marriage and things with Charles sadly didn't end up working out.

They announced their decision to separate in 1992 after welcoming two sons, Prince William, and Prince Harry. And, in 1996, the couple finalized their divorce. Even before Diana was single, there was never any shortage of men who wanted to date her. In fact, it has been said that she had a number of affairs while still married. According to Tatler, following her separation, she was linked to Oliver Hoare, an art dealer who was more than a decade older than she was.

She'd also go on to have relationships with Hasnat Khan, a surgeon, whom Diana once called the "love of [her] life," per Town & Country, and Dodi Al Fayed, who was also killed in the car accident that claimed Diana's life in 1997. And while the Princess of Wales would entertain these men and a few others along the way, there were evidently more potential suitors who tried and failed. One of those people was none other than Former President Donald Trump.