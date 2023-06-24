Leave Destroyed Denim In The Closet And Reach For A More Tailored Option

Destroyed, distressed, ripped — whatever you want to call it, distressed denim has rightfully earned its place in the club of popular jeans. Long associated with grungy style, ripped jeans have been a staple of many closets in the 2010s and 2020s. Throughout the past few years, the style has never left, only evolved. Alongside ripped jeans is distressed denim in general. We're talking acid wash, excessive rips, stonewash, two-tone styles, and much more. Denim has been put through the wringer later, tying in heavily with the utility-inspired "dystopian fashion" trend.

However, if you listen to what those in the fashion know are saying, it may be time for the reign of destroyed denim to come to an end. "I've been searching for a great pair of tapered jeans. They're so polished, and if you're a fan of straight-leg jeans, they're a great alternative to those. On the flip side, I'm very much over ripped jeans for the time being or maybe forever," Ally Payer, senior editor at Who What Wear shared.

Before you start throwing out all of your distressed denim in favor of tapered jeans, here's everything you need to know about tailored, tapered jeans.