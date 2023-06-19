What Adding Tulip To Your Beauty Routine Can Do For Your Skin

With new, shocking skincare research emerging constantly, it can be hard to keep up with all the discoveries. For example, arnica can help treat sensitive and swollen skin. When it comes to flowers in the skincare industry, though, the first thing that probably comes to mind are roses.

Rose oil has completely dominated skincare. The global rose oil market size is estimated to grow to a whopping $24.3 billion by 2030 from $12.1 billion in 2022. And it's no accident; there are undoubtedly benefits that rose petal oil can have on your skin. But roses are no longer the only flower on the market — new research indicates that tulips might actually have roses beat.

Bloomeffects studied the potential skincare benefits of tulips after receiving grants from the Dutch government. Turns out, tulips are loaded with helpful properties. Who would've guessed? Based on these wild discoveries, we're sure this will become the next big beauty craze.