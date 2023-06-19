What Adding Tulip To Your Beauty Routine Can Do For Your Skin
With new, shocking skincare research emerging constantly, it can be hard to keep up with all the discoveries. For example, arnica can help treat sensitive and swollen skin. When it comes to flowers in the skincare industry, though, the first thing that probably comes to mind are roses.
Rose oil has completely dominated skincare. The global rose oil market size is estimated to grow to a whopping $24.3 billion by 2030 from $12.1 billion in 2022. And it's no accident; there are undoubtedly benefits that rose petal oil can have on your skin. But roses are no longer the only flower on the market — new research indicates that tulips might actually have roses beat.
Bloomeffects studied the potential skincare benefits of tulips after receiving grants from the Dutch government. Turns out, tulips are loaded with helpful properties. Who would've guessed? Based on these wild discoveries, we're sure this will become the next big beauty craze.
What's so good about tulips, anyway?
Better question: what isn't so good about tulips? Unlike most flowers, which shrivel up soon after being plucked, tulips keep on growing, so long as you keep the stems properly trimmed and kept in a vase of fresh water. This is because tulips can retain up to their whole weight in water. You can bet that they'll help your skin do the same thing, keeping your complexion fresh and dewy as a flower.
In addition to their high water retention, tulips contain amino acids, which help build up collagen in your skin, a protein that promotes skin elasticity. They also contain auxin. According to Bloomeffects' Australian website, "An auxin is a plant hormone derived from the amino acid tryptophan. They promote regeneration and can be used for the repair and growth of tissues throughout the body." These two things alone would be a total game changer, but tulips still have more to offer.
There are about 100 different species of tulip, and each flower contains something unique. Bloomeffects, however, primarily works with black tulips and royal tulips. Black tulips are particularly useful due to their unusually high concentration of flavonoids. "Flavonoids, which is a form of antioxidant, in some case[s] is four times richer in the tulip than the rose," Bloomeffects co-founder Kim van Haaster told Forbes. Because of this, black tulips are better at decreasing wrinkles and increasing skin firmness.
How they're used
A pioneer in this developing niche of the skincare industry, Bloomeffects sells everything from facial oils to cleansing jellies for maturing, combination, dry, and sensitive skin types. Since each tulip has different properties, Bloomeffects uses them to target specific skin issues.
For example, black tulip petals are used to rejuvenate aging skin. They come from the HM van Haaster family tulip farm in the Netherlands and are used to make assorted creams and moisturizers. And that's not all they're used for; Bloomeffects also sells lip balm, sunscreen, and exfoliating masks sourced from plant extracts.
Currently, bestsellers include the Tulip Dew Sunscreen, which features the Bloomeffects Proprietary Tulip Complex; and the award-winning Royal Tulip Moisturizing Nectar, which is formulated for all skin types. Bloomeffects is also proud to feature products that are "ethically-sourced, cruelty free, and created with care for your skin and the environment."