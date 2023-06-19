Are There Any Health Hazards Linked To Wearing 'Outside Clothes' On Your Bed?

Some days, it's normal to want to sit down and relax as soon as you enter your living space before doing anything else. However, where you decide to take a rest while still wearing "outside clothes" might matter. Sitting on the couch is usually acceptable, but what about your bed? Germs are the ever-present microorganisms that cause disease, and we definitely tend to pick quite a few up when out and about. Therefore, for some, wearing "outside clothes" on your bed is an immediate "no" while others don't see the problem.

We could debate about this topic for days, but the real question is whether it is scientifically safe to wear the clothes you've been in all day in or on your bed. Germaphobes might not find the answer acceptable, but there are actually no serious health hazards linked to wearing your "outside clothes" while lounging at home. While many want to feel clean when hopping into bed, you won't necessarily get sick if you plop down in your jeans.

There are, however, notable exceptions to this rule, as well as ways to lower the risk of catching a disease. Washing your hands should be common sense when coming back home, and if for whatever reason there's no soap or water available, make sure to at least use hand sanitizer. Although it's not a big deal not to change into lounging attire, sometimes "outside clothes" could contribute to health risks.