6 Timeless Tips That'll Up Your Skincare Game

People with acne-prone skin may be used to acne flare-ups frequently. But if you only get the occasional breakout here and there, pinning down the source of each pimple takes more work. Stemming from ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, acne face mapping breaks down the face into sections to help you pinpoint what's causing your breakout.

Starting with the upper part of the forehead, zits along the hairline and temples may be a result of hair products or makeup. It's easy for the products you put in the front of your hair to find their way down to your skin. Additionally, you may not be washing your face all the way up to your hairline, leaving lingering makeup that results in breakouts. Further down, acne in the T zone area can be caused by excessive oil, since this is where it's produced the most.

Acne on the cheeks can be a reminder to wash your pillowcases and clean your phone screen. With these two surfaces always being pushed against your face, any dirt or contaminants on them are in constant contact with your face, resulting in breakouts. As for the jawline, you may notice that you tend to break out there every time you get your period. Chin and jaw acne is indicative of hormonal acne. To deal with breakouts, use beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid and avoid popping your pimples. Prevent the urge to pop by covering them up with pimple patches.