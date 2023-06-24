How Taylor Swift's Concert Ticket Troubles Led To An Official Congress Meeting

Ever since the release of Taylor Swift's hidden meaning-packed album, "Midnights," it's hard to see her go a day without breaking a new record. Within 24 hours, "Midnights" garnered a whopping 184,695,609 streams on Spotify, shattering the record for the most-streamed album in a day. A week after its release, ten songs from the album occupied all ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100. This record made her the artist with the most top 10s in history, with a total of 40. And in May 2023, she topped herself with an impressive Billboard record.

Her "Eras Tour" has already pulled off several equally impressive feats. Swift has set records for everything from attendance to applause. According to Fortune, the tour could create a staggering $4.6 billion in U.S. consumer spending, and it's estimated that fans spend $1,300 on average for the tour. It's rare to see an act achieve this kind of success nearly two decades into their career. So when Swift announced her first tour in six years, fans already knew that scoring tickets would be somewhat of a nightmare.

According to Ticketmaster's original plan, the Verified Fan presale would take place on November 15, followed by one for Capital One cardholders. Many fans were happy to see a Verified Fan system in place because it prevented tickets from landing in the hands of bots. However, nobody was prepared for the mess that lay ahead of them, least of all Ticketmaster, whose role in this debacle led to a congressional hearing.